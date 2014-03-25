March 25 A top Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday that he worries about what will happen when the U.S.
central bank exits its super-easy monetary policy now that it
has built up a balance sheet of more than $4 trillion.
"I think our balance sheet is very large," Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC on
Tuesday. "I am worried about the exit and sort of what the
unintended consequences may be."
The Fed has more than quadrupled its balance sheet since
2008 through purchases of long-term securities aimed at pushing
down borrowing costs and stimulating the economy.
Plosser said he has always argued the benefits of the asset
purchases to the economy are meager and the risks are high.
"I worry a little bit that when we unwind from this, what
are the consequences of readjustment," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)