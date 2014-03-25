March 25 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that he worries about what will happen when the U.S. central bank exits its super-easy monetary policy now that it has built up a balance sheet of more than $4 trillion.

"I think our balance sheet is very large," Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC on Tuesday. "I am worried about the exit and sort of what the unintended consequences may be."

The Fed has more than quadrupled its balance sheet since 2008 through purchases of long-term securities aimed at pushing down borrowing costs and stimulating the economy.

Plosser said he has always argued the benefits of the asset purchases to the economy are meager and the risks are high.

"I worry a little bit that when we unwind from this, what are the consequences of readjustment," he said.