BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 20 The Federal Reserve will buy bonds from a larger group of broker-dealers under a one-year pilot program meant to strengthen the U.S. central bank's direct involvement in financial markets.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which carries out the central bank's monthly purchase of $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds, now does direct business with 21 so-called primary dealers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG .
Under the pilot, the New York Fed said it will expand that list by up to five more firms so that smaller dealers can compete for the business, and so that it can augment "operational capacity and resiliency in its monetary policy operations."
The Fed bank outlined requirements for new broker dealers and invited them to apply to participate in the pilot. It plans to announce the names later this year.
* Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.