* Series of hikes hinges on debate over economy's potential
* Dove-hawk divide blurs as Fed ponders equilibrium rate
* In 2016, can U.S. pull away from rest of world?
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 25 Federal Reserve officials, who
are expected to raise interest rates next month, are already
sketching out positions for a post-liftoff debate that may blur
the lines between inflation "hawks" and "doves" and make the
Fed's policy less predictable.
With unemployment steadily falling, Fed policymakers have
been waiting for a return of healthy price and wage increases.
But those have yet to appear, prompting some within the central
bank to begin doubting whether their tried and tested economic
models still work.
Fed officials' private and public comments show that the
debate now centers on whether the U.S. economy is returning to
its old robust self, or whether tepid growth and resulting weak
inflation and slow wage increases have become the new norm after
the deep recession of 2007-2009. The Fed's 17 policymakers are
also wide apart on the question how high interest rates should
go and how quickly to get there.
The debate will effectively determine how far U.S. rates
will diverge from those in other major economies that are still
in an easing mode and how far the dollar may rise, possibly
triggering an emerging markets sell-off and hurting U.S.
exports.
Uncertainty as to who will prevail in the debate may also
sow confusion among investors, adding to market volatility.
Now even some of the hawks, who would typically worry more
about inflation risks than weak economic growth, are weighing a
possibility that they may face a long spell of sub-par growth
and low inflation. Others, such as Fed Chair Janet Yellen, have
held to a tried and true approach of trying to preempt any pick
up in prices, which they anticipate next year.
"Some of our fundamental assumptions about how U.S. monetary
policy works may have to be altered," St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard, a hawk, told a conference this month.
Reflecting such doubts, minutes from the Fed's Oct. 27-28
meeting showed that even as they geared up for a first rate rise
in a decade several officials felt it would be prudent to plan
for other ways to stimulate the economy if low rates become
entrenched.
Those in the more orthodox camp like Fed Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer, say a 5 percent unemployment, close to its long-run
average, makes them pretty confident inflation will return to
the Fed's 2 percent target, especially if oil prices stabilize.
Others worry that the U.S. economy is not behaving in a
familiar way in an increasingly complex world where weakness
elsewhere threatens to spill quickly into the United States.
They advocate keeping borrowing costs low until the Fed better
understands how price expectations are formed in the wake of the
deep recession, and amid demographic changes and technological
breakthroughs.
The battle lines overlap, to an extent, with those dividing
hawks and doves in the past. They are not identical, though.
For example, William Dudley, the dovish head of the New York
Fed, and Bullard both expect inflation to rise toward target by
the end of next year, sooner than forecast by the majority of
their colleagues.
Differences in their inflation outlooks and the degree of
confidence in the predictive power of relationships between
jobs, wages and prices, are reflected in the Fed policymakers'
predictions.
Their September forecasts for the central bank's key rate
range from less than zero to 3 percent by the end of next year,
and from 3 percent to 4 percent in the long run.
Yellen, Fischer and others at the Fed insist that any
tightening is likely to be gradual. Policymakers acknowledge,
however, that they have yet to agree what gradual means and this
uncertainty has been reflected in increased volatility in
short-term Treasury markets in recent months.
TRAIL OF TEARS
Fed policymakers say confidence that inflation will rebound
should be enough to pull the trigger on rates for the first
time, most likely at their Dec. 15-16 meeting. The second move
may need more proof that prices are in fact rising, so its
timing will offer a better clue to how the tightening cycle will
unfold.
It may also show to what extent the Fed still relies on the
theory of an unemployment-inflation trade-off commonly known as
the Phillips curve.
"You hear arguments inside and outside the (Fed's policy)
committee that in this circumstance you should just look at
inflation by itself," Bullard, who will vote on rates next year,
said. "Maybe it is the appropriate thing to do in this
environment,(but)if we are really going to give up on the
Phillips Curve at the heart of central banking that would be a
major change," he told Reuters from his St. Louis office.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a Yellen ally,
argues there is a "strong case" for a December rate rise. But he
has warned that declining estimates of neutral rates - those
that neither accelerate nor slow the economy - are a "red flag"
that the economy could have become more vulnerable.
The very fact that the Fed is debating a tightening while
Europe, Japan and China continue monetary easing, is giving some
policymakers, such as Fed Governor Lael Brainard or Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans, a pause.
One fear is a repeat of what happened to the European
Central Bank and Sweden's Riksbank. Both raised rates in 2011
because of inflation concerns only to reverse those the
following year when a nascent recovery went into reverse.
"We have had different points in time since the downturn
where certain regions of the world thought they could de-link
against the rest of the world," Evans said this month. "There's
often a trail of tears that follows that hope that their own
area is stronger."
(Additional reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir;
Editing by David Chance and Tomasz Janowski)