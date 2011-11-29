SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve and other world central banks should publish their forecasts for short-term rates as one way to push borrowing costs down, a deputy governor at Sweden's central bank said on Tuesday.

"Publishing a policy-rate path would be the most direct way to affect interest-rate expectations, especially since central banks should have better information about their intentions than anyone else," Lars Svensson told an influential group of policymakers at a San Francisco Fed conference.

Such forecasts are an important central bank policy tool, Svensson said, particularly when interest rates are near zero and central banks are otherwise scraping the bottom of their toolboxes.

"Given this, it may seem a mystery why still so few central banks choose to publish a policy-rate path, when an increasing number of central banks are publishing forecasts of inflation and the real economy," Svensson said.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for nearly three years in its efforts to fight the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. In August, saying economic growth would otherwise be too slow to quickly bring down a stubbornly high unemployment rate, it signaled it would keep rates exceptionally low until at least mid-2013.

At its most recent policy-setting meeting, U.S. central bankers discussed further ways to give markets a better idea of where interest rates are likely to go, including tying policy to specific levels of economic growth or providing more detailed forecasts.

Publishing the central bank's assessment of the future path of its policy rate is "the best way to have an impact on the futures of short rates," Svensson told a group that included several Fed policymakers, including Vice Chair Janet Yellen, Fed Governor Sarah Raskin and San Francisco Fed President John Williams.

The idea did not receive unanimous support.

Marvin Goodfriend, a professor at the Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School, said it would be a "huge mistake" to publish rate forecasts without first establishing an inflation target, or at the very least, a range for an acceptable rate of inflation.

The Fed's informal inflation target is 2 percent or a shade below, but it has never made that target an explicit goal.

Substituting a policy-rate forecast for the adoption of an explicit inflation target would create "massive confusion," Goodfriend said, because market participants would not know what rate Fed policy was aiming for. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Hay)