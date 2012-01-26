The U.S. Federal Reserve Building is pictured in Washington, March 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke lent support on Wednesday to expectations at most leading Wall Street firms that the U.S. central bank will provide new stimulus for the economy in the first half of this year, a Reuters poll showed.

Economists at 12 of 18 primary dealers, the large financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed, said the central bank would do further quantitative easing. The poll was conducted after Bernanke's news conference.

Bernanke told a news conference after the Fed's two-day policy meeting that additional purchases of securities is an option if the recovery falters or inflation does not move toward the new target of 2 percent the central bank set.

Eight of the dealers forecast the Fed would undertake a new stimulus program in the first half of 2012, while the remainder of those looking for more stimulus said it would happen later in 2012.

"It is an old call, but we feel much better about it after today's Federal Open Market Committee meeting," said Aneta Markowska, economist at Societe Generale in New York. Societe Generale forecasts the Fed will announce a $600 billion program in March.

The Fed has already done two rounds of asset purchases -- known as quantitative easing or QE1 and QE2 -- under which it has bought $2.3 trillion of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury debt. Lingering economic weakness has fueled expectations of more such stimulus.

The median forecast from 10 dealers pointed to a program of $600 billion of purchases of Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed's current $400 billion stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasury debt holdings in an effort to bring down longer-term rates like those on mortgages. Operation Twist is scheduled to last through June.

In its post-meeting statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it did not expect to raise rates from the current ultra-low level near zero until at least late 2014 in an effort to support a sluggish economic recovery.

Bernanke indicated that the securities purchases so far had had the desired effects.

"In Bernanke's press conference he seemed to take whatever opportunity he could to emphasize that if the progress toward lower unemployment is too slow and if inflation remains benign, the Fed will be looking for more opportunities to be accommodative or to extend its balance sheet," said Dana Saporta, economist with Credit Suisse in New York.

Credit Suisse expects the Fed to announce a securities purchase program of about $600 billion in the first half of 2012.

Most economists at primary dealers had already been calling for further Fed stimulus, with 12 of 17 dealers saying the central bank will undertake further quantitative easing in a poll conducted late last week.

The median of forecasts for the size of the program was also $600 billion in the earlier poll, and eight dealers also forecast such a program would be announced in the first half of this year.

There are 21 primary dealers, of which 18 answered the poll on Wednesday.

Do you

expect the

Fed to

announce a How large

further round will the

of quantitative program be?

COMPANY easing? When?

BAML Yes (Yes) Sept 2012 (Sept 2012) 800 (800)

BMO Capital Possibly (Yes) NA (Q2 2012) NA (400)

Bank of NS Yes (Yes) Mid 2012 (Mid 2012) 500 (500)

Barclays No (No) No (No) No (No)

BNP Yes (Yes) April (April 2012) 400 (400)

Cantor Yes (Yes) April (June 2012) 750 (750)

Citigroup No (No) No (No) No (No)

CSuisse Yes (Yes) H1 2012 (2012) 600 (600)

Daiwa No (No) No (No) No (No)

Deutsche No (No) No (No) No (No)

Goldman Yes (Yes) Mid 2012 (H1 2012) NA (NA)

HSBC Yes (Yes) June (June) NA (NA)

Jefferies Yes (Yes) Q2 (Q2 2012) 750 (750)

JP Morgan No (No) No (No) No (No)

Mizuho Yes (Yes) Q2 (March) NA (800)

M Stanley NA (NA) NA (NA) NA (NA)

Nomura Yes (Yes) Q2 (Q2) 475 (475)

RBC Possibly NA (NA) 500 (500)

RBS Yes (NA) Mid 2012 (NA) 600 (NA)

Soc Gen Yes (Yes) March (March) 600 (600)

UBS NA (NA) NA (NA) NA (NA)

