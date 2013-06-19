U.S.Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke departs a news conference following the Fed's two-day policy meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK Almost all of Wall Street's top bond firms think the U.S. Federal Reserve will start pulling back on buying bonds by the end of this year, with the lone exception seeing a pullback beginning in the first quarter of next year.

Of 17 primary dealers or firms that do business directly with the Fed polled by Reuters, a plurality see a reduction in bond buys starting in September.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said risks to the outlook for the U.S. economy and job market have eased since last fall, but it said it would keep buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities per month given the still-high level of unemployment.

While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged that inflation remains far below the bank's 2 percent target, he attributed the lack of price pressures to transitory influences.

"Their lack of acknowledgement of the fall in inflation expectations is an indication of their preferences. They would much rather taper than add to this program," said Dana Saporta, U.S. economist at Credit Suisse.

Saporta had the earliest forecast for a Fed pullback, saying it would start in July. Forecasts for a pullback ranged through the first three months of 2014.

Primary dealers projected the Fed would slow its bond purchases by $10 billion to $28 billion on that first pass, with a median response of $20 billion.

The Fed has been buying the bonds in a bid to prop up the world's largest economy and reduce unemployment.

Stocks tumbled and benchmark Treasury bond yields rose to levels not seen since March 2012 after Bernanke laid out a blueprint for the wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying.

The Fed's easy money policies have helped boost riskier assets, flooding the market with money. But now investors see the Fed looking for a way to exit that easing policy. That's especially the case as data have pointed to an economy gaining traction, prompting speculation on when the Fed could start to apply the brakes.

All the firms polled expected the Fed to end its so-called quantitative easing program completely next year. Fifteen firms saw an initial rise in interest rates in 2015, with one seeing a rate increase in early 2016.

