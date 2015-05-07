* Officials suggest no rush to trim $4.5 trln balance sheet
* As much as $500 bln in mortgage, Treasury bonds expire in
2016
* Fed could reinvest portions of run-off for years
(Adds estimates on 'cliff' from Fed Vice Chair Fischer)
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 The Federal
Reserve is sketching out plans to prevent an abrupt contraction
in its massive balance sheet next year, when as much as $500
billion in bonds expire and risk disrupting markets and the U.S.
economic recovery.
Though it ended a stimulative asset-purchase program last
October, the Fed is still buying mortgage and Treasury bonds to
replenish its $4.5-trillion portfolio as holdings mature. The
central bank has said it will keep reinvesting until some time
after it begins raising interest rates later this year.
Asked publicly and privately about the longer-term strategy,
Fed policymakers say they are in no rush to shrink the
portfolio, suggesting they will seek to avoid a "cliff" - a
disruptive end to reinvestments that might come if bonds are
simply allowed to run off through maturity or prepayment.
Economic analysis shows that shifting the end of
reinvestments by several months in either direction would have
"essentially no effect on the economic outlook," San Francisco
Fed President John Williams told reporters last Friday.
"My view is this would happen organically," he added. But to
avoid confusing investors with too many changes at once, he
said, the Fed should give investors time to get used to rate
increases before allowing the balance sheet to shrink. "You want
enough separation in time just so that, once we get the (rate)
normalization process going ... then this would be a decision
that would be of second-order."
Six years of crisis-era purchases meant to boost economic
growth quintupled the size of the Fed's balance sheet. The Fed
predicts it will take until 2020 to shrink the portfolio back to
normal.
The central bank can always sell bonds, but it said in
September it will rely primarily on run-off to reduce holdings
in a "gradual and predictable manner."
MANAGED DECLINE
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Reuters this year
he wants to manage the rate of decline, a strategy that many
bond investors expect. Simon Potter, the New York Fed official
whose team manages the portfolio, said last month the central
bank had an option to reduce the level of reinvestments
gradually, rather than ending them all at once.
More than $200 billion of the Fed's Treasuries are set to
expire in 2016, after very little matured this year. Among its
mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are harder to evaluate
due to prepayments and amortizations, analysts estimate up to
$300 billion could run off the balance sheet next year. Fed Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer in February estimated the total value of
the debt in the Fed's portfolio that will mature in 2016 at
about $400 billion.
While some investors talk of a looming "balance sheet
cliff," many Fed officials are more focused on when and how
aggressively to raise interest rates, rather than on managing
the reduction of holdings.
Simply allowing assets to roll off "is likely to be
satisfactory," said Charles Evans, head of the Chicago Fed. "I
think it's going to be at some point after we are comfortable in
our liftoff strategy."
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters last
week that "there's been no determination about what the
appropriate timing would be."
According to a March survey by the New York Fed, primary
dealers expect the portfolio to shrink about six months after
the Fed hikes rates, or sometime in the first quarter of 2016.
But policymakers could delay that for fear of slowing the
economy given consumer confidence remains fragile and some
Americans still struggle to get loans. Before that, rate hikes
could also be delayed if the state of the economy called for it.
Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice president, predicted in a
note to Potomac Research clients that the Fed would keep
reinvesting proceeds from maturing bonds until it hikes rates to
1 percent or more. That could be well into the second half of
next year, according to the Fed's March forecasts.
Once the balance sheet starts to shrink, some analysts are
predicting the Fed would keep reinvesting proceeds from half or
even two-thirds of the roughly $40 billion in bonds expected to
naturally run off each month, depending on the state of the
economy.
"This means that the Fed will be a large and active
participant in the bond market for the next few years," said
Roberto Perli, a former Fed official who is now partner at
research firm Cornerstone Macro.
Reliable demand from the central bank has helped bond
markets stay near record highs, making it cheap for Americans to
take on mortgages and other loans. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
remains low at 3.9 percent, according to Bankrate.
The Fed is by far the top holder of agency mortgage bonds,
with about a third of the market at $1.7 trillion, said Andrew
Szczurowski, vice president and fund manager at Eaton Vance.
"The Fed has handcuffed itself and must be very careful when
trying to exit the market," he said, "because the last thing it
wants is for spreads to blow out on MBS and mortgage rates to
rise substantially."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)