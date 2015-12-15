(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Trillion-dollar question looms after rates liftoff
* Fed researchers weigh alternatives
* Bernanke, others float benefits of keeping it large
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 Once the Federal
Reserve lifts interest rates from near zero, likely this week,
the focus will turn to the other legacy of the crisis-era
policies: the Fed's swollen balance sheet.
The prevailing view is that the U.S. central bank's $4.5
trillion portfolio, vastly expanded by bond purchases aimed at
stimulating the economy, will have to shrink once rates are on
their way up, and the Fed will just need to decide how quickly.
Now, however, there is a new twist to the debate, with some
policymakers and outside experts saying that there are reasons
to keep the balance sheet big.
Arguments in favor of a leaner pre-crisis era Fed portfolio
have been well laid out. A smaller balance sheet would mark a
return to "normal" policy, minimize the Fed's impact on the
allocation of credit across the economy, and help defuse
political pressure from critics accusing the Fed of
overextending its influence beyond its core monetary mandate.
As recently as September 2014, the Fed pledged to eventually
"hold no more securities than necessary," in its "normalization"
plan, a level widely interpreted as close to its pre-crisis $900
billion size.
Today as the long-anticipated rate lift-off draws close
, the central bank appears to be warming to the idea
of a sizeable balance sheet.
A "permanently higher balance sheet ... is something that we
haven't studied that much but I think needs a lot more thought,"
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, said last
month.
A big Fed portfolio could help stabilize financial markets
by inducing banks to keep greater amounts of money in reserve,
advocates say.
It could also give the Fed a permanent policy tool with
which to target sectors of the economy and certain parts of the
bond market.
For example, the Fed could buy and sell certain assets to
stimulate or cool the mortgage market or to affect longer-term
borrowing costs, says Benjamin Friedman, former chairman of
Harvard University's economics department.
BUBBLES AND RUNS
Experts addressing a conference hosted by the Fed last
month, said the central bank Fed could use the assets as a new
"macro prudential" tool to deal with financial market bubbles -
by cooling particular sectors with targeted asset trades - and
ward off investor runs by letting ample bank reserves act as a
buffer.
And while the Fed is now replenishing its portfolio as bonds
mature and plans to continue doing so for another year or so,
policymakers have directed staff to examine alternatives and to
consult outside experts, according to minutes of the Fed's July
meeting.
For example, Fed researchers have been studying how many and
what type of bonds should be stay on the Fed's books in a
"post-normalization world" - an effort one source familiar with
the work called a "once in a decade" research opportunity.
Ben Bernanke, who as Fed Chairman unleashed the bond-buying
that pushed the balance sheet to its current size, also weighed
into the debate downplaying any concerns about the Fed's
outsized portfolio.
"The Fed could leave the balance sheet where it is and that
wouldn't be a problem," he told New York Economics Club last
month, noting its size is "internationally normal" in relation
to the economy's output.
To be sure, some policymakers and economists still see
compelling reasons to shrink the Fed's holdings. James Bullard,
president of the St. Louis Fed, said last week it would be
"prudent" to bring it to "more normal levels."
One result of the swollen portfolio is the $2.6 trillion in
excess reserves that banks now park at the Fed, earning interest
that will only rise as rates tick higher.
The idea that the Fed is paying extra billions to the very
banks blamed for the crisis could re-ignite criticism from
lawmakers already sour on the Fed's aggressive stimulus.
A big balance sheet poses "huge optics problems," says John
Cochrane, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.
Still, there are obvious financial stability benefits to
keeping the balance sheet large, he says. The debate, Cochrane
adds, should center on whether to hold on to both long- and
short-term bonds, and whether to dump mortgage bonds and retain
only Treasuries.
One thing is clear: the Fed has not shut the door on keeping
a bigger balance sheet for longer, or using it as a policy tool
on top of its usual lever of setting short-term borrowing costs.
