By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 Federal Reserve
policymakers appear to have succeeded in their push last month
to convince investors the central bank will hold on to its
$4.5-trillion portfolio at least until next year, a Fed survey
showed on Thursday.
Recent interviews with officials showed they were counting
on the Fed's massive bond holdings to blunt some of the impact
of interest-rate hikes this year. But they were also concerned
that markets did not fully appreciate that the central bank was
willing to hang on to the bonds for longer than thought only
three or six months ago.
They said that apparent perception gap could explain in part
why they are expecting a brisker series of rate hikes in 2016
than investors do. It was also a reason why, as it raised rates
last month for the first time in nearly a decade, the U.S.
central bank used new language saying it will keep its portfolio
at its record size until rate hikes are "well under way."
The nudge, designed to push back expectations when the Fed
would start shrinking its giant portfolio, seems to have worked.
The New York Fed's survey published on Thursday showed that
before last month's rate hike most Wall Street dealers had
expected the balance sheet to start shrinking around December.
But canvassed again on Dec. 18 most forecast the Fed would
keep its $2.5 trillion Treasuries portfolio intact until March
of next year, and its nearly $2 trillion mortgage-backed
securities until January of 2017.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters that
by holding long-term borrowing costs down, the Fed's giant
portfolio should give it some more headroom to raise rates
without accidentally triggering an economic slowdown.
EXTRA LEEWAY
Williams said that tightening at a brisker pace allows more
leeway to cut rates should the recovery go sour, rather than
relying on the "cumbersome" tool of quantitative easing if rates
were still near zero.
"If we get that negative shock, we get a little bit of a
cushion ... and of course we can adjust (rates) as needed," he
said in an interview on Dec. 18.
The Fed is currently reinvesting proceeds from maturing
assets, under a long-held plan. Doing so for even a few months
longer than markets expect could depress longer-term borrowing
costs and offset the planned tightening in short-term rates.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/myp55v)
This faith in the ongoing stimulative effect of the giant
portfolio, built up from $900 billion to boost the U.S. recovery
from recession, could be tested if world financial markets
continue to tumble as China's economy slows.
But for the time being, Williams and most other Fed
policymakers continue to see four rate hikes this year.
"I would feel better if we could get a few more rate
increases and not have to worry about the balance sheet,"
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Reuters in an
interview earlier this week. "There's no compelling reason now
to shrink the balance sheet."
Richard Moody, chief economist for Regions Bank said the
sheer size of the Fed's balance sheet and the amounts to be
reinvested meant maintaining the portfolio would likely have an
impact.
"This can, and I think will, have a dampening effect on any
increase in longer term rates as the Fed raises the funds rate."
Markets are more skeptical. Traders are betting on two or
possibly three hikes in 2016, based on rate futures markets.
Economists surveyed by the New York Fed see three hikes this
year.
Short-term U.S. rate futures have risen in recent days in
response to the selloff sparked by weakness in China and
Beijing's moves to weaken the yuan, and to dovish minutes from
the Fed's December meeting.
Yet Fed officials have so far taken a wait-and-see
approach, with some of the hawks even hinting at more than four
rate hikes this year. Markets are
"underestimating" where rates are going to be, Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer said on CNBC on Wednesday.
