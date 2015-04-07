(Adds details on projections, comparables)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 7 The record $106 billion in net
income on the Federal Reserve's portfolio of assets last year is
seen dipping to a third of that size by 2018, according to an
annual report by the New York Fed.
The New York Fed's projections, based on bond market
assumptions and surveys of primary dealers, see net income
falling to about $35 billion by 2018, with the portfolio
reaching an equilibrium size by the end of 2020.
Income estimates are lower than last year's projections
largely because the Fed is now expected to raise interest rates
sooner. Over the next decade, cumulative net income is projected
to be about $600 billion, or $25 billion lower than forecast
last year.
Since the financial crisis, the U.S. central bank's three
huge rounds of stimulative bond buying have left it swollen with
almost $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage bonds. It earns
interest on the assets and transfers that income to the U.S.
government.
Annual remittances to the Treasury, which also hit a record
of $97 billion last year, are seen declining along with net
income as borrowing costs rise across the economy in the years
ahead.
Lower net income "suggest a greater likelihood of near-zero
or even zero remittances to the Treasury for a time," the New
York Fed said in its report to the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee.
Even so, it said, remittances should remain positive and net
income "is very likely to remain quite high over the projection
period, even under several alternative scenarios."
The net $106 billion in 2014 is up from $84 billion in 2013
and $89 billion in 2012.
The portfolio also swung to an unrealized gain of $175
billion at the end of last year, compared with an unrealized
loss of $53 billion a year earlier, largely due to rising bond
prices throughout 2014.
The projections see 55 percent Treasuries and 45 percent
agency mortgage-backed securities in the portfolio by late 2020.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Shumaker)