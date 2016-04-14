(Adds remittances, context on projections, policy)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 14 Profits on the Federal
Reserve's vast stable of bonds dipped only slightly last year,
to a net $105 billion, and the Fed now expects income to fall
off less dramatically in coming years in what could give it some
political cover.
The fresh projections from the New York Fed, which manages
the U.S. central bank's assets, suggest that while remittances
to the U.S. government will drop off in coming years the decline
will not be as sharp as previously thought because the Fed is
expected to keep stimulus in place for longer.
The Fed expects net income to decline beginning this year
and reach a trough of about $50 billion in 2019, compared to
last year's projection of a nadir of $35 billion in 2018. It
expects cumulative net profits of about $610 billion over the
next decade, a bit higher than previously expected.
Annual net income in 2015 dipped from a record $106 billion
in 2014. The Fed earned $84 billion in 2013, and $89 billion in
2012.
After three rounds of bond-buying meant to battle recession,
the central bank has earned interest on its $4.3-trillion
portfolio of Treasury and mortgage bonds and has topped up any
maturing assets.
The Fed lifted its policy rate in December, capping a year
in which bond prices were volatile and mostly flat. At the same
time, both Fed officials and investors increasingly predicted a
slower series of rate hikes and a larger portfolio for longer.
This largely explains why the New York Fed painted a brighter
picture for profits in the years ahead.
The Fed aims to decide policy based on economic goals
irrespective of political pressure.
Yet the projections, based on market assumptions and the
expectations of primary dealers, could spell some relief for the
central bank as it faces sustained political criticism for its
aggressive policies and for paying some $7 billion in interest
to banks on their excess reserves last year.
While it sent a record $97.7 billion to the Treasury in
2015, the New York Fed said that "is likely to decline" as rates
continue to rise and as policymakers eventually decide to shrink
the portfolio.
Fed policymakers last month predicted rates would rise to
about 3 percent by 2018 and to not get much higher, an
acknowledgement that U.S. economic growth may be permanently
lower in the post-financial-crisis era.
The portfolio is expected to reach an equilibrium size by
2022, from a previous prediction of 2020, according to the New
York Fed's report to the policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee.
