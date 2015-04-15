(Adds details)
NEW YORK, April 15 The Federal Reserve is
confident it can smoothly lift interest rates when the time
comes, though it stands ready to make adjustments on the fly
given uncertainty about how investors could react, the Fed
official responsible for market operations said on Wednesday.
The New York Fed's Simon Potter, who leads the team that
will be responsible for hiking rates after more than six years
at rock bottom, said questions remain over how much investors
will use a new and lightly-tested tool meant to help the central
bank tighten monetary policy.
The tool, an overnight reverse repurchase facility, or ON
RRP, is meant to help mop up the trillions of dollars in excess
reserves lingering in short-term markets after the financial
crisis and years of subsequent Fed easing.
Potter warned against an over-reliance on ON RRP could lead
to financial instabilities, and said months of testing has shown
that the Fed probably will not need to make the facility
unlimited in order to maintain control over short-term rates.
"Our testing program gives us confidence that we have the
necessary tools to enable a smooth liftoff," he told the Money
Marketeers group of bond traders, adding the Fed aims to raise
the cap on the repo facility to a level that the investors deem
sufficient to ensure a smooth "liftoff."
The highly technical speech amounted to more confident talk
from the central bank as it approaches a tightening likely later
this year.
The market for the Fed's traditional policy rate, federal
funds, is a fraction of its pre-crisis size. So policymakers
will rely on an array of rates including ON RRP, interest on
excess bank reserves (IOER), and term repos and deposit
facilities, to smooth things over.
The New York Fed will be under intense global scrutiny as it
approaches a rate hike, given it last raised rates in 2006.
The Fed "will be particularly careful at the start because
demonstrating appropriate control over the federal funds rate
and other short-term rates is a priority," Potter said.
"Demand for ON RRPs following liftoff could remain
relatively steady," he added. "But it could conceivably be much
greater than what we have seen at higher levels of interest
rates or as regulatory and structural changes in money markets
boost demand for safe assets.
In a reverse repo, the Fed pays bidders a rate to borrow
bonds with the promise of selling them back after a short
period, allowing it to lift yields across the overnight markets.
When it is time to reduce use of the ON RRP, Potter said the
Fed was prepared to adjust the spread between it and the higher
IOER, set caps for investors, and run auctions.
He said it could be reduced "fairly soon" after the rate
hike, and follow a "natural glide path" that parallels a planned
run-off in the Fed's $4.5-trillion portfolio of assets.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)