NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Reserve and other
U.S. financial regulators should keep a "high bar" for
interventions in leveraged loan markets so as not to disturb
free markets unless absolutely necessary, a top Fed official
said on Wednesday.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who did not mention monetary
policy, said in a speech that government regulators should be
less inclined to disrupt credit markets in the name of safety
than in other areas such as money or repurchase markets.
"Unless there is a plausible threat to the core of the
system or potential for damaging fire sales, I would set a high
bar for supervisory interventions to lean against the credit
cycle," Powell told students and professors at New York
University.
"Such interventions would almost surely interfere with the
traditional function of capital markets in allocating capital to
productive uses and dispersing risk to the investors who
willingly choose to bear it."
He added that the risk of runs in such markets remains, and
that the Fed and other regulators must consider whether
leverage, liquidity transformation, and deteriorating credit
underwriting is putting the financial system at risk.
