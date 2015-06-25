WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve system is still trying to understand the scope of the data breach that occurred at the Office of Personnel Management and how it might effect employees of the Federal Reserve system, Fed governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

The OPM data breach "is a very important event and something that we are living with daily," Powell said at a conference on payments security in Kansas City. "We are very focused on understanding what happened. We are still learning what happened."

The Fed's Washington-based board of governors employs more than 2,600 people, and the Fed's systems ten regional banks employ more than 18,000 more.

Hackers last year stole personal information of millions of federal employees.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)