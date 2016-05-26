WASHINGTON May 26 U.S. Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell said on Thursday he does not see Britain's June 23
vote on whether to leave the European Union as a systemic risk,
but added that it is a possible reason for caution in raising
U.S. interest rates.
"I don't think you are looking at a systemic event," Powell
said in a response to a question following a speech in
Washington.
He added that the so-called Brexit vote could still be a
factor in whether the U.S. central bank decides to wait a little
longer before it raises rates again. The Fed increased rates in
December, the first such move in nearly a decade.
