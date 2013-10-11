By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 A drawn-out selection process
to choose the next head of the Federal Reserve may have hurt
communication on monetary policy over the summer, a senior U.S.
central banker said on Friday.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell acknowledged financial markets
had been surprised when the central bank opted not to taper its
bond purchase program last month, and conceded there had been a
prolonged silence from policymakers ahead of the decision.
"It is fair to point out that there weren't many major
policy speeches in the last couple of months leading up to the
nomination of Janet Yellen for the chair," he said in response
to a question. "So there was a time there when the leadership
wasn't speaking."
President Barack Obama named Fed Vice Chair Yellen on
Wednesday as his pick to replace Ben Bernanke at the central
bank's helm when his term expires on Jan. 31.
The announcement ended an unusually public and protracted
selection process which began after Obama unexpectedly disclosed
back in June that Bernanke was ready to step down.
Fed watchers had thought the White House would stay quiet on
the subject for as long as possible, in order not to undermine
Bernanke's position by making him a lame duck, even though it
was widely presumed that he was ready to return to private life.
On top of that, the battle for the next Fed chair became
national news when leaks made clear Obama wanted to choose his
longtime advisor, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.
This ignited an ugly fight with members of Obama's
Democratic Party, who pushed back in favor of Yellen because
they saw Summers as being too lax on financial regulation, and
for remarks he made in the past that some viewed as sexist.
Summers withdrew from the race on Sept. 15 after it became
clear there were not enough Democratic votes on the Senate
Banking Committee to support his nomination.
Days later, the Fed stunned markets with the news that it
would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace.
This flatly contradicted expectations that it would start to
scale back the program, which officials had allowed to harden
over the summer after Bernanke said in June that policymakers
thought they might begin tapering later in the year.
There were ample subsequent speeches by other members of the
Fed's 19-member policy-setting committee, all putting their
personal spin on what to expect in coming months. But there was
no further commentary from either the chairman or Yellen.
That included the absence of any guidance from the top at
the annual monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
in late August after Bernanke opted to skip the event, marking
the first time in 25 years that a Fed chair did not attend.
In past years, Bernanke had used the keynote speech at the
conference to give guidance on upcoming policy action.
Yellen was at Jackson Hole and presided over an important
panel discussion. But she took great care not to say anything in
public that could be construed as giving a hint on policy. Other
conference participants viewed that as an clear effort not to
hurt her chances of getting the top Fed job.
Defending the Fed against complaints of poor communication,
Powell said markets had now gotten the message.
"I would like to push back against the narrative that the
decision at the September meeting has damaged the Committee's
communications strategy," he told the Institute of International
Finance in his prepared remarks.
"We will continually strive to improve our communications
and avoid surprises. But, at the end of the day, my own judgment
is that market expectations are now better aligned with
Committee assessments and intentions," he said.