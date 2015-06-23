(Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, June 23 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected.

Powell said he thinks economic growth will accelerate in the second half of the year, the labor market will continue to improve, and price pressure in the economy will start to build.

"My own forecast calls for liftoff in September and for an additional increase in December," Powell said at an event sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.

While he said there was as much as a "50-50" chance that his forecast will be wrong, he also noted that the country was approaching full employment, and that inflation should start to rise as the impact of low energy prices and a high dollar are factored into baseline calculations of price increases.

It is time, he said, for the Fed to get ahead of the curve in an economy that is likely to continue growing.

"We have made so much progress in reducing unemployment," Powell said. "We need to be putting monetary policy in place to address where the economy is going to be in a year."

Powell's comments place him among five Fed officials whose most recently released projections foresee two interest rate hikes before the end of the year, likely of a quarter percentage point each time.

In those projections, the seven Fed governors and 10 regional bank presidents clustered around a year-end figure of 0.625 percent for the benchmark federal funds rate, making a September liftoff seem likely.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since late 2008.

Powell said that whenever the rate liftoff comes, the pace of rate increases after that will be "gradual," which he defined at perhaps a percentage point each year. The Fed typically meets eight times a year.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)