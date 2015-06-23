(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, June 23 Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was prepared to raise interest
rates twice this year, once in September and once in December,
as long as the economy performs as expected.
Powell said he thinks economic growth will accelerate in the
second half of the year, the labor market will continue to
improve, and price pressure in the economy will start to build.
"My own forecast calls for liftoff in September and for an
additional increase in December," Powell said at an event
sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.
While he said there was as much as a "50-50" chance that his
forecast will be wrong, he also noted that the country was
approaching full employment, and that inflation should start to
rise as the impact of low energy prices and a high dollar are
factored into baseline calculations of price increases.
It is time, he said, for the Fed to get ahead of the curve
in an economy that is likely to continue growing.
"We have made so much progress in reducing unemployment,"
Powell said. "We need to be putting monetary policy in place to
address where the economy is going to be in a year."
Powell's comments place him among five Fed officials whose
most recently released projections foresee two interest rate
hikes before the end of the year, likely of a quarter percentage
point each time.
In those projections, the seven Fed governors and 10
regional bank presidents clustered around a year-end figure of
0.625 percent for the benchmark federal funds rate, making a
September liftoff seem likely.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since late 2008.
Powell said that whenever the rate liftoff comes, the pace
of rate increases after that will be "gradual," which he defined
at perhaps a percentage point each year. The Fed typically meets
eight times a year.
