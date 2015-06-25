(Adds quotes, information on Fed regulation)
WASHINGTON, June 25 The explosion of electronic,
mobile and other payment methods will ultimately make for a
safer system, but the technology needs to be rolled out "in a
prudent fashion" with recognition of possibly unexpected risks,
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.
As the United States relies more heavily on electronic
payment methods and beefs up security with changes like
chip-and-pin credit and debit cards, Powell said that banks,
data processors and merchants need to keep pace with the
criminal networks that are steadily improving their methods as
well.
"You will be attacked," Powell said at a conference on
payments security in Kansas City, Missouri, sponsored by the
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank. "Criminals today are often
motivated, intelligent, well-organized and well-funded."
More then 120 billion non-cash electronic transactions take
place a year, and both consumers and merchants want faster and
more convenient options for paying for goods and transferring
money. New payment methods are being developed at a steady pace,
as banks develop smartphone apps, and software companies like
Apple create their own payment methods.
Ultimately, Powell said he felt market innovation would also
improve security.
"Technological innovations can provide substantial benefits
to payment system efficiency and security in the long run, but
they often introduce new, unanticipated risks," Powell said.
High-profile data breaches at major retailers like Target
have shown that the shift to electronic payment
processing and record keeping comes at a cost, with theft no
longer limited to phony checks but encompassing entire databases
of information and systemic attacks on payment networks.
The Fed has organized a series of task forces to work on
issues like improving payment speed and security.
Powell said the need for an improved system is obvious in
the fact that data breaches often go undetected for months. In
2014, he said half of the recorded data breaches were not found
for more than 200 days.
Banks and merchants "need to plan for a potential attack,"
he said.
But he said the bulk of the work would have to be done by
businesses themselves. Payments security is a focus of Fed
examiners who oversee commercial banks.
Much of the financial system, however, is outside the Fed's
direct oversight, as are merchants and other private companies
with a stake in electronic payments.
"We don't have plenary authority over the financial system,"
Powell said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)