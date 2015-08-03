WASHINGTON Aug 3 Tougher bank rules in effect
to avert another global financial crisis may have played a role
in changes in market-making in the bond market, but they are
unlikely the dominant force behind the decline in bond market
liquidity, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Some traders have raised concerns the tighter capital rules
have made it less profitable for Wall Street dealers to buy
blocks of bonds, especially riskier, less liquid corporate bonds
from customers.
"Regulation is only one of the factors, and clearly not the
dominant one, behind the evolution in market-making," Powell
said in a prepared speech.
Powell was speaking at a panel on U.S. bond market structure
at the Brookings Institute here.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)