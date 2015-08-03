WASHINGTON Aug 3 Tougher bank rules in effect to avert another global financial crisis may have played a role in changes in market-making in the bond market, but they are unlikely the dominant force behind the decline in bond market liquidity, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Some traders have raised concerns the tighter capital rules have made it less profitable for Wall Street dealers to buy blocks of bonds, especially riskier, less liquid corporate bonds from customers.

"Regulation is only one of the factors, and clearly not the dominant one, behind the evolution in market-making," Powell said in a prepared speech.

Powell was speaking at a panel on U.S. bond market structure at the Brookings Institute here. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)