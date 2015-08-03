(Adds details from prepared speech, background on liquidity
concerns)
By Richard Leong
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Tougher bank rules designed to
avert another global financial crisis may have played a role in
changes in market-making in the bond market, but they are
unlikely the dominant force behind the decline in bond market
liquidity, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Some traders have raised concerns the tighter capital rules
have made it less profitable for Wall Street dealers to buy
blocks of bonds, especially riskier, less liquid corporate bonds
from customers.
"Regulation is only one of the factors, and clearly not the
dominant one, behind the evolution in market making," Powell
said in a prepared speech.
Powell was speaking at a panel on U.S. bond market structure
at the Brookings Institute here.
Worries about declining liquidity, or how easily traders and
investors can buy and sell bonds on the open market, have grown
following recent bouts of bond market volatility, particularly
during the "flash crash" on Oct. 15, 2014.
Powell said regulations played little direct role in those
bond price swings. He said the rules are aimed at safeguarding
the financial system but acknowledged they have contributed to
higher costs for Wall Street to fund their trades and to hold
bonds.
"Although regulation had little to do with the events of
October 15, I would agree that it may be one factor driving
recent changes in market making," he said.
More than post-crisis regulation, high-speed electronic
trading including algorithmic trading that can move billions of
dollars in fractions of a second have underpinned the changes in
bond market structure, he said.
"Perhaps the most fundamental change in these markets is the
move to electronic trading, which began in earnest about 15
years ago," he said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)