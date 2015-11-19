(In seventh paragraph, corrects description of Financial
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Nov 17 Introducing central clearing to
tri-party and bilateral repo trading could help reduce "fire
sales" and liquidity risks, and add more transparency to
sometimes murky U.S. markets, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, among the U.S. central bank's
top financial supervisors, said regulators should be open to
more clearing of government and agency-backed debt in particular
given the heightened need for banks to hold safer assets.
The comments appeared to lay the groundwork for formal
proposals as the Fed and other agencies tackle one of the last
areas of reform following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"In the right setting central clearing can produce
significant benefits including reduced credit and liquidity
risks, improved default management and reduced risk of fire
sales, greater transparency and improved risk management,"
Powell, one of five Fed governors, told a conference of bankers,
traders and regulators hosted by The Clearing House group.
A clearinghouse stands between parties to trades and fills
obligations in the event of default. Regulators globally have
ramped up clearing of financial assets following the crisis, in
which even the short-term overnight repo markets proved
vulnerable to investor panic and runs.
The $1.5-trillion market for tri-party repurchase
agreements, where banks or dealers pledge securities to funds
for cash, does not have clearing. Nor does the bilateral repo
market.
A global umbrella group, the Financial Stability Board, has
asked national regulators to consider expanding clearing in
these markets.
"Regulators should be open to emerging clearing solutions
where they provide substantial benefits" and can meet certain
standards, Powell said, noting regulations "require financial
institutions to hold high-quality collateral under the
assumption that it can be quickly converted to cash."
He added that not every repo security should be cleared,
particularly the less liquid ones. But he said clearing could
address the fire sale risk in which counterparties unwilling to
hold large positions "strong incentives to sell assets quickly
regardless of the price received."
The clearinghouse, he said, would dispose the portfolio of a
defaulted member and transfer, hedge or auction off its
positions over time.
