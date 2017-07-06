FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
Fed's Powell says current U.S. housing finance system 'unsustainable'
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Technology
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 2:00 PM / in 18 hours

Fed's Powell says current U.S. housing finance system 'unsustainable'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. housing finance system continues to put taxpayers at risk in a market dominated by government-backed agencies, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday, calling for further reform of an "unsustainable" situation.

A decade after doubts about the creditworthiness of mortgage-backed securities helped trigger the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, systemic risk in housing remains given the concentration of mortgages in the duopoly of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, he said.

Housing prices may have recovered, with credit flowing under tighter underwriting standards that have made the system somewhat safer, Powell said in remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, but while "the status quo may feel comfortable today ... it is also unsustainable."

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.