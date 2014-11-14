(Adds remarks on emerging markets, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 14 A top Federal Reserve
official warned on Friday that loose U.S. monetary policy may
have fueled increased risk-taking through leveraged borrowing in
the United States and syndicated loans abroad.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank must
be mindful of how its policies affect the bets made by investors
at home and in other countries, though he said market volatility
was unlikely to have "important implications" for U.S. policy.
"Some pockets of increased risk-taking by banks and other
investors are observable in domestic markets," he said at a
conference on central banking. "And on the international front,
there has been a notable increase in syndicated loan
originations."
Powell's remarks suggested Fed officials were concerned that
these markets could shift abruptly once the U.S. central bank
begins tightening monetary policy. The Fed has held benchmark
U.S. interest rates near zero for nearly six years, but it is
expected to begin bumping them higher in 2015.
Last year, when then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at an
eventual end to the U.S. central bank's stimulative bond buying,
emerging markets went into a tailspin - an episode Powell
alluded to in his remarks.
He said that while U.S. investors did not appear to be
taking "worrisome" risks when it came to their holdings of
emerging market bonds, even small shifts in huge U.S. holdings
could shake smaller developing nations.
"We take the consequences of such spillovers seriously, and
the Federal Reserve is intent on communicating its policy
intentions as clearly as possible in order to reduce the
likelihood of future disruptions to markets," he said.
