NEW YORK, July 2 The Federal Reserve's easy
monetary policy will likely be warranted for "quite some time"
as the U.S. central bank drives down high unemployment while
nudging low inflation back toward target, a senior Fed official
said on Tuesday.
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell, in a speech to mark the
appointment of a new head of the German Bundesbank's
representative office in New York, touched on a range of issues,
including the U.S. budget, banking supervision and monetary
policy.
"And as our economy has gradually improved, it has become
possible, and appropriate, for the Federal Reserve to provide
clearer guidance on the path of monetary policy," Powell said in
prepared remarks. "In all likelihood, this path will involve
continued support from accommodative monetary policy for quite
some time."
The Fed has laid out a timetable to start scaling back its
$85 billion in monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities later this year, provided the economy
grows as expected. It expects the program will end around
mid-2014, by which time the jobless rate is forecast to have
fallen to 7 percent. U.S. unemployment in May stood at 7.6
percent.
Fed officials, following sharp swings in financial markets
in response to the timetable on asset purchases, have gone out
of their way to stress that scaling back bond purchases does not
amount to tightening monetary policy, because the size of the
central bank's balance sheet will continue to expand. Powell
hewed to that message.
"The case for continued support for our economy from
monetary policy remains strong," he said, noting that
unemployment was still too high and inflation remains under the
Fed's 2 percent goal, although he expected it to gradually move
higher.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; writing by Alister Bull;
Editing by Leslie Adler)