NEW YORK Nov 17 Introducing central clearing to
tri-party and bilateral repo trading could help reduce "fire
sales" and liquidity risks, and add more transparency to
sometimes murky U.S. markets, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, among the U.S. central bank's
top financial supervisors, said regulators should be open to
more clearing of government and agency-backed debt in particular
given the heightened need for banks to hold safer assets.
"In the right setting central clearing can produce
significant benefits including reduced credit and liquidity
risks, improved default management and reduced risk of fire
sales, greater transparency and improved risk management,"
Powell, one of five Fed governors, told a conference of bankers,
traders and regulators hosted by The Clearing House.
A clearinghouse stands behind trades and fills obligations
in the event of default. Regulators globally have ramped up
clearing of financial assets following the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, in which even the short-term overnight repo markets
proved vulnerable to investor panic and runs.
The $1.5-trillion market for tri-party repurchase
agreements, where banks or dealers pledge securities to funds
for cash, does not have clearing. Nor does the bilateral repo
market.
"Regulators should be open to emerging clearing solutions
where they provide substantial benefits" and can meet certain
standards, Powell said, noting regulations "require financial
institutions to hold high-quality collateral under the
assumption that it can be quickly converted to cash."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)