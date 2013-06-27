WASHINGTON, June 27 Financial markets have over-reacted to the Federal Reserve's statements on reducing the pace of bond purchases later this year, and have brought expectations of the first Fed rate hike too far forward, a senior U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

"Market adjustments since May have been larger than would be justified by any reasonable reassessment of the path of policy," Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said in a speech at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think-tank.

"To the extent the market is pricing in an increase in the federal funds rate in 2014, that implies a stronger economic performance than is forecast either by most FOMC participants or by private forecasters," he said in prepared remarks, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.