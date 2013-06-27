WASHINGTON, June 27 Financial markets have
over-reacted to the Federal Reserve's statements on reducing the
pace of bond purchases later this year, and have brought
expectations of the first Fed rate hike too far forward, a
senior U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
"Market adjustments since May have been larger than would be
justified by any reasonable reassessment of the path of policy,"
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said in a speech at the
Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think-tank.
"To the extent the market is pricing in an increase in the
federal funds rate in 2014, that implies a stronger economic
performance than is forecast either by most FOMC participants or
by private forecasters," he said in prepared remarks, referring
to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.