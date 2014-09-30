By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Federal Reserve board member
Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he feared any move for the Fed and
the U.S. Treasury to cooperate on debt management and other
issues would undermine the central bank's independence and
should be avoided.
Powell was responding to research by a team of Harvard
economists concluding that the Treasury's effort to ramp up its
sales of longer-term bonds in recent years undercut the Fed's
effort to bring down long-term rates through quantitative
easing.
The economists, including former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers, suggested the two agencies coordinate - particularly in
a crisis - to be sure the government's debt management plans and
the Fed's monetary policy are in synch.
That proposal "seems to me to be fraught with risk for the
Federal Reserve," said Powell, noting that when the Fed and
Treasury did cooperate in the years after World War Two it cut
into the Fed's independence.
"There is considerable evidence that monetary policy
independence leads to better macroeconomic outcomes. Any active
collaboration between debt management and monetary policy, even
in a crisis, would risk calling into question that
independence," Powell said.
He downplayed the group's conclusion that Treasury's debt
management undercut the impact of the Fed's quantitative easing.
He said, for example, that quantitative easing sent a strong
signal to markets that the Fed would stand behind the economy,
providing a psychological boost to markets.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)