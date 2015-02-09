Peru's central bank cuts rate for 1st time in more than 2 years
LIMA, May 11 Peru's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday, down from 4.25 percent previously, in the first rate cut since January 2015.
Feb 9 Inflation is too low and the Federal Reserve is looking for evidence that inflation will return to a 2 percent target, an influential Fed official said on Monday, adding that the strong dollar should not derail U.S. economic momentum.
"Inflation is too low. I want to have some reason for confidence that it is coming back to 2 percent," Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Bloomberg TV.
The stronger dollar "will weigh a little bit on our exports and it will certainly in the short-term hold inflation down through import prices, so it might be a slight headwind but I don't see it stopping the momentum" in the economy, he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LIMA, May 11 Peru's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday, down from 4.25 percent previously, in the first rate cut since January 2015.
BARI, Italy, May 12 Finance chiefs from the G7 begin a two-day meeting in Italy on Friday, with Europe, Japan and Canada hoping to come away with a clearer picture of U.S. President Donald Trump's direction on important policies that he has yet to spell out.