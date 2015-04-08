Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
NEW YORK, April 8 A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that he would be willing to raise U.S. interest rates even with inflation measures staying at their current levels.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the central bank will move rates higher when the data show that a hike is necessary, rather than waiting until its "goalposts" are in view.
The Fed's inflation target is 2 percent, though market-based measures of inflation are well below that. Still, Powell said survey-based measures of inflation have remained stable at around 1.5 percent.
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.