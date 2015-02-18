NEW YORK Feb 18 A Federal Reserve official, asked how the central bank plans to manage market expectations when it eventually drops the key "patient" word from its policy statement, said the Fed aims not to surprise investors.

"Our agenda is not to surprise markets," Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday at New York University. "It is to be as clear and transparent as possible, to keep our framework out there, and let markets understand where we're going."

