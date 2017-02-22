NEW YORK Feb 22 It will be appropriate for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates "perhaps relatively
soon," and U.S. central bankers will be watching economic data
between now and a policy meeting in mid-March, Fed Governor
Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
"I would say the economy is performing right about as
expected, maybe a little better," Powell said. "If that
continues my view would be that it will be appropriate to raise
the federal funds rate perhaps reasonably soon."
He added: "There's also data coming in - there's spending
data, there's inflation data, there's a big jobs report between
now and the March meeting. We're going to be looking at those."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)