SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should telegraph its policy intentions clearly and move slowly
when it comes time to reduce its massive stimulus, a top Fed
official said on Monday.
"What it's reasonable to expect us to do is to be
transparent and to move gradually when it is time to withdraw
accommodation, or even to begin reducing the pace at which we
add accommodation, and go slowly in doing that and also that we
hold to our obligation to only do that as demand does strengthen
in the United States," Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell told the
Asia Economic Policy Conference. "Those are the things that we
can do and we must do, should do."
Powell's remarks, in answer to an audience question,
underscored the U.S. central bank's sensitivity to recent sharp
market reaction to even the potential for the Fed to change its
current super-easy monetary policy.