BRIEF-Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut, 0.9 pct above IPO price
* Modern Media Acquisition Corp units open at $10.09 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Thursday said it issued a subpoena to the Federal Reserve over a 2012 leak of information related to monetary policy.
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, said the Fed failed to comply with document requests from the panel related to market-sensitive information that was leaked to a private financial newsletter. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.