WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of a U.S.
congressional committee on Thursday subpoenaed Federal Reserve
documents and communications related to a 2012 leak of monetary
policy information, ramping up his attack of the central bank's
handling of the case.
Jeb Hensarling, a Republican of Texas who chairs the U.S.
House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, said in a
release that the Fed failed to comply with document requests
from the panel in connection with market-sensitive information
that was leaked to a private financial newsletter.
The leak involved Medley Global Advisors, a research firm
that unveiled details of a September 2012 Fed meeting a day
before the central bank's own record of the discussions was made
public.
"We have provided the committee with information regarding a
potential breach in 2012 of Federal Reserve policies protecting
confidential information," a Fed spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement, adding that the U.S. Justice Department is
investigating the matter.
Hensarling wrote to Yellen in March to express his concern
about a lack of response to the matter by the Fed.
Yellen responded that same month, saying that the central
bank's internal watchdog, the office of the inspector general,
was investigating the matter.
On May 4, Yellen sent a letter to Hensarling and
Representative Sean Duffy, chairman of a Financial Services
subcommittee, saying that she met with a person at Medley in
June of 2012 but that she did not convey any confidential
information.
Yellen said in the letter that she has directed staff to
provide Hensarling and Duffy with names of staffers who attended
the September 2012 Fed policy-setting meeting.
But Hensarling on Thursday said the Fed has not responded to
a request by Duffy that all records related to the leak be
released.
"The Federal Reserve to date has not provided any of the
documents requested by the committee and has not provided any
legally justifiable reason for its failure to comply with the
committee's document request," Hensarling's statement said.
