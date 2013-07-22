BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
NEW YORK, July 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.464 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through November 2042 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $3.685 billion of Treasuries were submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
NEW YORK, April 7 Data analytics firm Qlik Technologies is in the market with a US$1.07bn loan refinancing that is expected to halve the interest margin on a highly leveraged loan that it raised from direct lenders less than a year ago to finance its US$3bn sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.