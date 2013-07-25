BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 100-130 percent y/y to 97.6-112.3 million yuan ($14.16-$16.29 million)
NEW YORK, July 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $4.825 billion of Treasuries maturing July 2017 through March 2018 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $13.087 billion of Treasuries were submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
* Says co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016