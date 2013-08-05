BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
NEW YORK Aug 5 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.496 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through November 2042 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $4.096 billion of Treasuries were submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.