UPDATE 1-China March fiscal spending surges over 25 pct on-year, revenue growth slows
* March fiscal spending up 25.4 pct y/y, revenues up 12.2 pct
NEW YORK Aug 6 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday bought $5.652 billion of Treasuries maturing May 2018 through April 2019 as part of its latest economic stimulus program.
A total of $16.318 billion of Treasuries were submitted for possible purchase by the Fed, the New York Fed said on its website.
* March fiscal spending up 25.4 pct y/y, revenues up 12.2 pct
* BOJ to meet April 26-27, no policy change expected (Adds detail, background)