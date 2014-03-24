NEW YORK, March 24 The Federal Reserve on Monday purchased $648 million of Treasuries maturing November 2024 through February 2031 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted $4.981 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.

For full details click on: here

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)