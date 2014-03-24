BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
NEW YORK, March 24 The Federal Reserve on Monday purchased $648 million of Treasuries maturing November 2024 through February 2031 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
Dealers submitted $4.981 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent