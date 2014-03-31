NEW YORK, March 31 The New York Federal Reserve on Monday released the U.S. central bank's April schedule of Treasuries purchases for its third round of quantitative easing.

The regional Fed bank, which conducts the Fed's open market operations, as previously announced will buy $30 billion worth of government debt, less than the $34 billion in March.

The Fed has trimmed its monthly Treasuries purchases by $15 billion since December as policy-makers decided to reduce QE3 on signs of steady domestic growth.

For details on the Fed's April Treasuries purchases, double click on: here (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)