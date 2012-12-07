* Fed expected to buy $45 bln per month of Treasuries
* Shorter-dated debt now being sold under Operation Twist
* Impact of anticipated buying program priced into
Treasuries
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Dec 7 The Federal Reserve's massive
bond-buying effort known as "Operation Twist" is coming to a
close. But the Fed's dominance of the Treasury market is set to
continue, and it is that expectation that is most responsible
for lower yields.
U.S. bond yields have steadily been driven lower thanks to
the market presence of the Fed - which could intensify after the
central bank unveils its next round of bond-buying next week.
When the new program of Fed purchases kicks off, the
downward pressure on yields could intensify as the central bank
takes up a bigger share of the available supply.
The central bank is expected to announce after its policy
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday it intends to buy longer-dated
Treasury debt beginning in January, in an effort to support the
economy by keeping interest rates on loans as low as possible.
These expectations have lifted Treasury debt prices and
weighed heavily on bond yields already near historic lows,
according to analysts, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
yield trading at 1.61 percent on Friday, not far off
the record low of 1.38 percent touched in late July.
It's not just the buying that is taking down yields, but the
belief that more is in the offing. It may be taking as much as
one percentage point off of the benchmark 10-year yield, said
Zach Pandl, strategist at Columbia Management in Minneapolis.
Quantitative easing "is keeping rates lower than they
otherwise would be," Pandl said. "QE affects interest rates
through the expected stock of purchases, rather than the ongoing
flow of purchases, and today that expected stock of purchases is
very high."
That does make expectations for the next purchase program
important. Analysts interviewed Friday believe the Fed will
probably elect to buy about $45 billion per month in long-dated
securities, same as the current "Operation Twist" buying, which
also involves the Fed selling short-dated debt.
That's going to tighten supply further in long-dated
Treasuries. The Fed's purchases of U.S. government debt next
year will exceed the level of new longer-dated debt issuance
from the Treasury, analysts said.
"They are basically going to be pushing up to becoming the
major holder in every segment of the yield curve," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income
in Newark, New Jersey.
Analysts said the central bank in some cases has already
bumped up against its self-imposed threshold of owning 70
percent of any particular maturity. "They now hold about a third
of the six-year or longer Treasury market," he added.
The Fed already bought $2.3 trillion of mortgage and
government debt in two rounds of quantitative easing, known as
QE1 and QE2, since 2008. Under an open-ended program announced
in September and known as QE3, the Fed is buying $40 billion per
month of mortgage-backed securities.
The central bank said in September that Operation Twist
would continue through December and if the jobs market did not
"improve substantially" it will "undertake additional asset
purchases and employ its other policy tools as appropriate."
Last year, the Fed outpaced China as the single largest
holder of U.S. government debt. Fed data on Thursday showed the
central bank owned over $1.6 trillion of U.S. Treasury
securities. The Treasury estimates the size of U.S. total public
debt outstanding at about $16.3 trillion.
Fed buying is not expected to create an imminent supply
crunch however, said Scott Sherman, interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
"When I calculate the total amount that the Fed will allow
itself to buy in issues, which is 70 percent, there is still
over $300 billion in purchasable supply out there," he said. "At
some point it will come to a head, but I don't know if that is
three months from now or three years from now."