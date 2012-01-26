* U.S. Fed Chairman sets wide latitude for QE3
* Eye on falling inflation, high unemployment
* Bernanke 'laying down a very bad future' -Gingrich
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 The Federal Reserve
has moved closer to embarking on a new round of its
controversial money-pumping after the central bank and its
chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted a grim outlook for the U.S.
economy.
Bernanke on Wednesday opened the door a bit wider for the
Fed to return to buying securities in the months ahead to
buttress a weak recovery and keep inflation from slipping too
far below its newly adopted 2-percent target.
"It sounds like the finger is on the trigger," said Thomas
Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies & Co.
The Fed's announcement that it was unlikely to raise
interest rates until at least late 2014, more than a year
beyond its previous guidance, immediately pushed down Treasury
bond yields and Bernanke's comments to the media raised
expectations of a further round of so-called quantitative
easing, or QE3.
It remains to be seen if the potential political backlash
proves too daunting.
The prospect of the Fed pumping yet more money into the
U.S. economy was seized upon by Republican hopeful Newt
Gingrich to slam President Barack Obama's record. That
highlighted the political pitfalls for the Fed in an election
year.
Barring an unexpected pick-up in inflation or the U.S.
economy suddenly kicking into a higher gear, Bernanke said it
was logical that the Fed should look at ways to do more to
help.
"The framework makes very clear that we need to be thinking
about ways to provide further stimulus if we don't get
improvement in the pace of recovery and a normalization of
inflation," he told a quarterly news conference.
"Probably the main take-away from the press conference is
the sense conveyed by Bernanke that it would not take much of a
disappointment in growth or inflation to get the Fed to start
another round of QE," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist
at J.P. Morgan.
"In fact, from his answers it's not even clear any
disappointment would be necessary to see more QE," Feroli wrote
in a note, adding he was not forecasting another round of asset
purchases even if the bar for action was low.
The Fed in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero
and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in
an unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy
after the worst recession in decades.
Yet the recovery has been slow and the outlook issued by
the Fed on Wednesday was bleak.
With core inflation now at 1.7 percent and Fed officials
forecasting unemployment to stay above 8 percent this year,
many analysts took Bernanke's comments to mean QE3 is all but
inevitable.
MORTGAGES
The Fed has trained its sights on the stalled housing
market in recent months, so any move to QE3 is most widely
expected to involve buying mortgage securities to help bring
down further already record-low mortgage interest rates.
Some economists said Bernanke may wait until the end in
June of the Fed's "Operation Twist", which involves selling
short-term bonds and buying longer-term ones in its $2.9
trillion portfolio to push down long-term interest rates
further.
Bernanke may also want to wait until the market has
absorbed his sweeping changes in communications policy which
included the Fed adopting an explicit inflation target and
releasing the interest rate projections of its policymakers for
the first time on Wednesday.
Buying more mortgage-backed securities would drive down
longer-term rates on mortgages with a view to countering what
remains a drag on a U.S. economy still struggling to emerge
from the worst recession in generations.
"I think it could happen any time now, based on the
language that we saw today," said Eric Stein, a portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.
"I would think the first thing would be squarely focused on
purchasing mortgage-backed securities, partially because
Treasury yields are already so low, and housing is one of the
major issues."
POLITICAL PITFALLS
The blowback from a heavy round of MBS purchases could be
just as fierce as that provoked by the Fed's second round of
quantitative easing which was announced in November 2010.
QE2, which targeted Treasuries, attracted sharp criticism
from Republicans who warned it could fuel inflation and crimp
the Fed's ability to tighten policy eventually, and who accused
Bernanke of going beyond the central bank's mandate.
"People are now expecting more QE, and that would be in
mortgages," said John Canally, investment strategist and
economist at LPL Financial in Boston. "I think economically
they (the Fed) would want to do that, but I don't know if
politically they can withstand the forces against it."
Republican presidential candidates have repeatedly
criticized the Fed and Bernanke on the campaign trail. Asked
about the Fed's latest statement, Gingrich said it was "a sign
of the failure of the entire Obama program" that Bernanke is
bracing for such weak economic growth that he will have to keep
rates low for so much longer.
At the same time the Fed is "putting in future inflation
expectations," Gingrich told reporters in Florida on Wednesday.
"It's more of Bernanke laying down a very bad future."
Foreign countries slammed the Fed's previous bond-buying
programs, saying they artificially weakened the U.S. dollar and
hurt their exporters. Brazil's finance minister talked of a
"currency war."
Some economists say the political pressure on the Fed may
prove too heavy.
"A third round of QE is still beyond them - or maybe the
chairman simply doesn't have the stomach for the congressional
mauling that further asset purchases would have
precipitated....," said Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist
at High Frequency Economics.
Nonetheless, many others expect that the Fed will act
again.
Economists at 12 of 18 primary dealers, the large financial
institutions that do business directly with the Fed, believe
the central bank will undertake further quantitative easing,
according to a Reuters poll after Bernanke's news conference.
Some top investors have placed their bets, too.
Bill Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, has
ramped up purchases of mortgage-backed securities which at the
end of November accounted for 43 percent of his holdings. The
self-styled "bond king" said last month that any QE3 would
likely be focused on the housing sector.
Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset
Management, with $18 billion in assets, said the Fed had gone
"all in" with its promise to keep rates low through late 2014,
and predicted that any rise in long-term borrowing costs would
push the Fed to buy more bonds.
"Brace for QE3 if rates start to move higher on the long
end," he said.