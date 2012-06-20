NEW YORK Wall Street's top bond firms still see a 50 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will begin a third round of quantitative easing to boost the U.S. economy even after it extended its current stimulus program on Wednesday.

The central bank expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267 billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing costs down. The program, which was due to expire this month, will now run through the end of the year.

With economic headwinds from high domestic unemployment and Europe's debt troubles, many economists reckon the Fed will need to do more to help the recovery than just shifting the maturities of their bond holdings as is the case of Operation Twist.

"Clearly, the tilt is to do more. QE3 is one of those options," said Julia Coronado, chief economist North America at BNP Paribas in New York.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 17 primary dealers or firms that do business directly with the Fed showed a 50 percent chance of a third round of large bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet. A similar poll conducted on June 1 also showed a 50 percent chance of a third bout of quantitative easing, or QE3.

Ten of those surveyed on Wednesday see the Fed launching QE3 before year-end. Four of them see it happening in 2013, while one dealer firm said it could occur either this year or next. Two of the firms did not respond to when the Fed might act.

These firms' economists said how quickly the Fed will launch QE3 hinges largely on whether jobs growth slows further. The burst of hiring seen earlier this year as a result of a mild winter has since faded.

Asked when the QE3 might begin, Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto responded: "Probably September, if they had to. I think they're going to want to wait to see if some of the technical issue with the trends and the economic data turn around and give Europe some time to get their act together."

Twelve primary dealers expect QE3 to involve both the purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Three of them see the Fed only buying mortgage bonds, while two see the central bank purchasing solely Treasuries.

The total amount of QE3 purchases would range from $350 billion to $600 billion, according to the poll.

The Fed also repeated on Wednesday it will keep short-term interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014.

Seven of primary dealers said they predict the Fed would begin raising its federal funds rate target from a near zero range in 2014. An equal number expected it to raise rates in 2015, while one sees a rate hike occurring in 2016.

However, two dealers expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates in 2013.

The Fed adopted a near-zero rate policy in December 2008.

(Additional reporting by Anna Louie Sussman and Pam Niimi)