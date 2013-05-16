REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
WASHINGTON May 16 China may struggle to recapture its previous high levels of economic growth as it runs up against technological and labor market barriers, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"My sense is they are going to continue to grow, but at a slower pace than historically," Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin told an audience after delivering a speech to the National Economists Club.
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.
TEL AVIV, March 29 Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in funding led by GE Ventures, bringing the company's total funding to date to $50 million.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's CEO said on Wednesday that offers received so far for a stake in its NAND flash memory business are high enough for the Japanese company to avoid falling into negative shareholder equity.