WESTPORT, Conn., March 1 While record low
interest rates have cut income for savers, they will ultimately
nurse the U.S. economy back to health, increasing returns for
savers and investors, a top Federal Reserve official said
Thursday.
Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said holding
rates near zero "may limit the financial returns to saving for a
time" but said the Fed's goal was "to strengthen the economic
expansion and, over time, return the economy to sustainable
rates of output growth, unemployment, and inflation."
Ultimately, she said that would lead to higher returns for
stocks, real estate, businesses and retirement accounts, where
the bulk of household wealth is held.
The Fed has cut interest rates to near zero and said it will
likely hold them there through 2014.
Speaking to the Y's Men's of Westport/Weston, Raskin
acknowledged that the pace of economic expansion would remain
slow despite recent improvement in the economy.
Higher gas prices would likely reduce household purchasing
power in coming months but probably would not push up inflation
expectations or inflation, she said.