* Loose Fed policy likely to remain until well into 2017
* Slow interest rate hike pace could stoke fear of asset
bubbles
* Bloated Fed balance sheet to complicate rate decisions
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Federal Reserve officials
nudged their expected path of interest rate increases higher on
Wednesday, but did little to change the outlook for a long slow
climb back up to normal monetary policy.
The revised rate projections left a deep disconnect between
the U.S. central bank and financial markets, with investors
anticipating significantly lower rates in the future than the
Fed officials themselves project.
The so-called "dots" matrix from the Fed rate setters showed
their median view of the appropriate federal funds rate by
end-2015 at 1.375 percent versus 1.125 percent in their last
projections in June. The end-2016 rate was pushed up to 2.875
percent from 2.5 percent.
By the end of 2017, Fed officials see their target rate back
at what they consider a neutral level of around 3.75 percent.
Interest rate futures contract prices reflecting market
views, by contrast, have been projecting rates of below 1.0
percent for the end of 2015 and around 2.0 percent at the end of
2016. That could set the stage for a disruptive readjustment if
the market has to suddenly catch up.
In a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
noted that the central bank would likely be in an accommodative
mode for years to come, but she also said officials would not
hesitate to shift gears if conditions warrant.
"It is important for market participants to understand what
our likely response or reaction function is to the data and
communicate as clearly as we can the way in which our policy
stance will depend on the data," she said.
Some analysts said Yellen's focus on uncertainty seemed
calculated to move investors toward the Fed's view.
"They want to remind the market that what it has been
pricing in is too low. The increase in the dots in June is a
pretty good indication that rates will be heading to more normal
levels, certainly by end of 2017," said Stephen Stanley, chief
economist at Pierpoint Securities.
IMPLICATIONS RUN DEEP
Once it decides to begin raising interest rates, likely in
the middle of next year, the path the Fed follows from there has
deep implications for markets and the economy.
Some officials are already concerned that years of low rates
have laid the groundwork for a future financial shock, whether
because of over-valued asset markets, another consumer credit
bubble, or a shakeout in global markets once borrowing costs
begin to rise.
In this view, a slow crawl back to normal means years' more
monetary stimulus that could foster trouble.
At the same time, fears about the outlook for global
economic growth, potential deflation in Europe, and the
lingering scars from the 2008 economic crisis argue for caution.
Mounting evidence of strong U.S. economic growth, and
remarks from a number of Fed officials on the possible need to
raise rates sooner than previously envisioned, had led investors
to reshuffle their expectations in recent weeks.
As result the first policy interest rate increase is now
firmly seen as mid-2015, but longer-term expectations on the
rate path were almost untouched by the recent market flurry.
A SLOW CLIMB FROM A DEEP HIT
However, the latest Fed projections imply many officials do
not expect to raise rates at every policy meeting once the
tightening begins. This would be a change from the predictable,
strategy of raising rates by a quarter-point-per-meeting the Fed
followed in the early 2000s.
It took about four years from the bottom of the 2001
recession for the Fed to return to a neutral policy interest
rate. The low point of the last recession was in June 2009,
meaning six years may lapse before rates begin to increase, and
perhaps three more years before they return to neutral, an eight
year span.
Consulting firm Macroeconomic Advisers feels markets are out
of step with the Fed. But even that firm's more aggressive
forecast leaves rates at around 3.0 percent at the end of 2016.
"We assume they start slow in the middle of 2015 and give
markets some time to adjust to a period of rate hikes again,"
said Antulio Bomfim, a senior managing director at the firm.
"That gives them an opportunity to see how economic activity
reacts."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance and
Clive McKeef)