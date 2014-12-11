(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 11 For the Federal Reserve,
deciding when to raise rates for the first time in nearly a
decade has become the easy part.
The harder call, and one increasingly preoccupying U.S.
central bankers, is how fast to move after that, navigating
stuttering global growth and nervous markets on the Fed's long
journey back to pre-crisis policies.
Betting on the "lift-off" of rates from near-zero has become
less of a gamble, particularly after an exceptionally strong
jobs report last Friday. After months of wavering as the global
economy appeared to weaken, investors have pegged that first
rate rise to the middle of next year, and seem to have accepted
that the U.S. economy can go its own way.[ID: nL2N0TO1V4]
Recent conversations with Fed policymakers, staff and
economists point to an internal debate shifting from the first
rate move to the pace of increases thereafter. Stagnant
inflation has become less of a concern in light of continued
improvement in labor markets. Barring a serious shock,
policymakers have indicated they will press ahead with liftoff
in coming months, then move cautiously to ensure they do not
stifle the recovery by acting too fast.
"Getting started is probably helpful...Otherwise you keep
deferring and keep deferring and then the market just keeps
pushing this further out...You want to break the glass," said
one former Fed official familiar with the debate. From that
point on "if inflation stays low you can be in a little bit less
of a rush...You don't have to go every meeting."
That sentiment is taking root at the Fed and narrowing the
differences among the 7 governors and 12 regional bank
presidents, who only a few months ago appeared broadly split
over issues such as the amount of slack in the labor market. Fed
officials will update their forecasts after meetings that
conclude on Dec. 17, possibly marking a further convergence of
their views.
Naturally, some disagreement remains. Inflation hawks feel
the Fed should be acting sooner to prevent crisis-era stimulus
feeding into asset price bubbles and excessive price increases.
Others, most notably Minnesota Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota,
worry the central bank is too complacent about a risk of
inflation fading. A financial crash in China or some other shock
could also turn the Fed's timetable on its head.
But with an economy less dependent on trade and with
strengthened banks, the United States looks more robust than
recession-prone Japan and Europe. More jobs, rising wages and
stock prices and other positive domestic news, meanwhile, may
set the stage for households to play a larger role in the
recovery.
"Everything is coming together for pretty solid consumer
spending growth," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's
Analytics.
Even the Fed's more cautious members are eager to deliver a
modest rise in the benchmark rate, according to interviews with
officials, staff and analysts. A zero interest rate leaves
policymakers no simple way to react if conditions weaken; it is
also increasingly out of step with data that has boosted the
Fed's confidence about the economy's momentum.
In fact, central bankers have become so confident that even
a clear acceleration in prices is no longer seen as a
precondition to liftoff, Fed policymakers and staff have
indicated in interviews and public statements.
There is wide recognition that cheaper oil and the strength
of the dollar, for example, mean the Fed's preferred inflation
measure may remain stuck at around 1.5 percent in coming months.
That is considered far below the central bank's 2 percent target
given the glacial pace at which U.S. prices and wages are now
thought to move.
BEYOND OIL
In a recent series of interviews with Reuters and in public
statements, policymakers have said they are trying to look
beyond oil's direct impact on inflation to other factors that
will ultimately drive prices and wages higher. Cheaper oil is
likely to dampen energy sector investment and hiring in the
short-run, for example, but over time will boost overall demand,
perhaps boost profits and hiring among other firms, and
ultimately produce stronger growth. Fed officials are also
looking for confirmation of longer term price and wage trends in
factors such as capacity utilization, job turnover, the time it
takes to fill jobs, and a range of surveys and measures of
inflation expectations.
"We may have to disentangle short term influences of energy
prices from the underlying trend...But I really do believe we
will see the underlying core pace of inflation accelerate,"
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters last week.
Lockhart, a centrist member who will have a vote next year on
the Fed's policy committee, said that while a mid-2015 lift-off
was not "carved in stone," he saw the data increasingly backing
that scenario.
Now the question is where rates will be at the end of 2016
or even farther into the future. The initial hike, probably a
small, quarter point move, may have little effect on what
companies or consumers pay for credit, the patterns of lending
among banks, or cross-border capital flows. But the quicker the
Fed moves from there, the faster will be the adjustments and the
greater the potential for dislocation.
Indeed if Fed policymakers and the markets are coalescing
around liftoff, they remain far apart about what happens next.
The most recent projections by Fed officials, provided in
September, anticipate a median federal funds rate of 3.75
percent by the end of 2017. However, some futures contracts show
investors do not expect the benchmark rate to reach such levels
until well into the 2020s.
As Fed chief Janet Yellen and other Fed officials have
noted, that gap could reflect a number of things - from
divergence in economic forecasts to differing views about how
the Fed may respond to economic data. Some analysts have noted,
for example, that Fed economic projections have tended to be
optimistic; others speculate that Yellen's personal rate
projection is probably on the lower end, and weight their
predictions to account for her more influential voice.
