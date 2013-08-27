WASHINGTON Aug 27 Three regional Federal
Reserve banks pushed for an increase in the discount rate
governing emergency loans from the central bank ahead of a late
July policy meeting, minutes from Fed board meetings released on
Tuesday showed.
The minutes showed that the boards of directors from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank, Kansas City Fed and Dallas
Fed all wanted to push the discount rate up by a quarter of a
percentage point.
That represented a growing chorus; ahead of the Fed's prior
policy meeting in June, only Philadelphia and Kansas City were
pressing for action.
The minutes of July 29 meeting said that some directors
wanted to raise the discount rate to 1 percent "as another step
toward restoring a pre-crisis discount rate structure."
Ahead of the 2007-09 financial crisis, the discount rate
stood a full percentage point above the federal funds rate, the
Fed's main tool for influencing the economy. The Fed has held
the federal funds rate in a zero to 0.25 percent range since
December 2008.