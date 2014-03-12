* U.S. central bankers stressing "gradual" approach
* Yellen could face questions after policy meeting next week
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, March 12
has a message to markets: the Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates low for a while yet and, when it does begin to tighten
monetary policy, it will do so only slowly.
For now, the public has zeroed in on when the U.S. central
bank might finally raise rates after more than five years near
zero. But that tells only half the story: just as important for
American families and businesses is how quickly the Fed will
hike borrowing costs, and how high.
The Fed has telegraphed that the first rate rise is likely
to come around the middle of next year, as long as the U.S.
economy keeps healing, and policymakers are increasingly
describing how the first tightening cycle in more than a decade
will play out. It is an issue that Yellen, who took over as
chair of the central bank last month, will almost certainly have
to address after a policy meeting next week.
The plan for now is for a series of modest rate increases
that do not risk sending the economy into relapse, according to
Fed policymakers who have discussed it in recent weeks.
While an unexpected jump in inflation or a dangerous asset
bubble could force its hand, the central bank is likely to
deliver a dovish message of patience when it comes to removing
its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
"What I'm anticipating is that the gradual rise in rates
would acknowledge that there are still conditions out there that
are sub-optimal," Dennis Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Fed,
said in an interview last week.
"I can in no way predict exactly the conditions at that
time," he added. But "I don't expect when we get to that point
that we're likely to have to move the policy rate up in large
chunks to get it high fast."
As with its easing cycle, the Fed will be in uncharted
territory when the time comes to tighten. No major central bank
has had to raise rates after keeping them at effectively zero
for as long as the Fed has in the wake of the 2007-2009
financial crisis and recession.
By stressing a go-slow approach to tightening, the Fed can
squeeze a little more stimulus out of its low-rate policy. If
financial markets moved to price in a more abrupt tightening
cycle, yields on long-term debt would rise, lifting borrowing
costs.
"To me you really want to stretch out your expectations
about the whole forward path of short rates," New York Fed
President William Dudley said last week.
"The more information that the Fed can give about what we
are thinking about things going forward, I think the better
market participants can assess us and, therefore, financial
conditions can be set at an appropriate level."
HOW FAST, HOW HIGH
The Fed could use its March 18-19 policy-setting meeting to
map out its plan for rate rises, whether in the formal statement
it issues afterward or in Yellen's news conference.
It would not be the first time that a Fed chair will have
suggested that rate increases will be far from sharp once they
start. Yellen's predecessor, Ben Bernanke, who stepped down at
the end of January, said as much last June.
For Yellen, however, the gradualist approach would mark a
departure of sorts.
As Fed vice chair she embraced a strategy known as "optimal
control" in which rates are kept low for longer than might
otherwise be expected in order to boost hiring. This approach
would allow inflation to rise above the Fed's 2 percent target
for a short time, a problem that would then be addressed by
sharper rate rises.
But most of Yellen's colleagues don't sanction such an
approach.
Fed policymakers see the key federal funds rate at just 0.75
percent at the end of 2015, and at 1.75 percent by the end of
2016, according to the median of their forecasts published in
December. That's even slower than the
two-percentage-points-per-year pace at which Alan Greenspan
conducted the Fed's last tightening cycle, which has been seen
as the model of patience.
Still, what policymakers say today might not be what they do
tomorrow.
"They will say 'gradual and measured pace,' but if the data
gets a lot better then they will not hesitate to raise rates
much faster," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist
at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.
Part of the calculus is deciding how high rates should be
once the economy returns to normal. And because economic growth
is still hobbled in the wake of the recession, the Fed believes
rates may not need to be as high as in the past.
"The issue of how steep the increases are and then also
where do we think the new normal interest rates are; I think
those are really important questions," John Williams, the head
of the San Francisco Fed, said last week.