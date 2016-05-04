BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
NEW YORK May 4 Two financial industry groups said on Wednesday they would like to see the New York Federal Reserve's newly created funding rate replace the existing one as a new benchmark.
The New York Fed's overnight bank fund rate, which was launched on March 2, includes more transactions than the current one widely used on the federal funds market developed by interbroker dealer ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: